‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner, Wife Christine Baumgartner Sparkle at SAG Awards [Pictures]

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were on the star-studded guest list for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The couple sparkled while posing for photos ahead of the show. Coster — star of Yellowstone — wore a classic black tuxedo, while his wife stunned in a dazzling pink sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline.

Yellowstone was among the nominees for the night after snagging its first SAG Award nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The show was up against Succession, The Handmaid's Tale, The Morning Show, and Squid Game. Ultimately, Succession took home the trophy.

Costner and the cast are gearing up for Season 5 of Paramount's popular show. After receiving the green light, production will get underway in May, with a likely start date in the fall. Although a premiere date has yet to be set, it has been confirmed that this upcoming season will be longer than the others, with 14 episodes. It will also be divided up into two parts, with a broadcast break in the middle.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone's first spinoff series, 1883, just wrapped up its first season on Paramount+. Two additional spinoffs from writer Taylor Sheridan are in the works: 6666 reportedly will follow ranch hand Jimmy as he works the infamous West Texas ranch the show is named after, while 1932 will dive into the Dutton family lineage further as they navigate the Prohibition and the Great Depression.

