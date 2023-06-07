Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty is among the actors who will appear in the upcoming 1883 spinoff Lawmen: Bass Reeves, according to a new report.

Deadline reports that Plenty will appear in the upcoming Paramount+ streaming project in the role of Minco Dodge, "a Choctaw Native American and friend to Bass Reeves."

Plenty currently appears on Yellowstone in the role of Mo, who is the right-hand man to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the Chairman of the Broken Rock reservation whose land borders the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Plenty joins a cast that includes David Oyelowo as Reeves, a legendary Black lawman who was reportedly the initial inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper and Demi Singleton. Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley will play recurring characters, and Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund are set to guest star.

Dale Dickey, Margot Bingham and Tosin Morohunfola are also set to play recurring roles on the show. Paramount has not yet announced a release date for Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Initially set as a standalone spinoff from the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now part of an anthology series. Season 1 will focus on Reeves, while additional seasons of Lawmen will chronicle the stories of other legendary lawmen.

It's just one small part of an ambitious slate of Yellowstone-related shows coming from creator Taylor Sheridan amid news that Yellowstone will come to an end after the upcoming second half of Season 5. In addition to the existing prequels, 1883 and 1923, Sheridan is planning Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666, 1944 and a yet-untitled sequel to Yellowstone that is set to star Matthew McConaughey.

