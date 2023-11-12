Yellowstone continued airing on CBS on Sunday night (Nov. 12), and Season 2, Episode 4 offered up more of the show's trademark mix of Dutton drama and violence.

Titled "Only Devils Left," Episode 4 of Season 2 opens with an unidentified aggressor dropping alfalfa from a plane into the Duttons' field, deliberately causing their cattle to bloat and die. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) believes he knows who did it, and he instructs Jamie (Wes Bentley) to investigate and Kayce (Luke Grimes) to enforce.

Highlights of the episode include:

Rainwater and Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) officially unveil their plans for the valley as the Beck Brothers seek to find a way to stop them.

Jamie finds out that Beth (Kelly Reilly) has placed the family ranch into a trust that excludes him and demands that it be reversed.

Monica (Kelsey Asbille) tells Kayce that she misses him, but she's not ready for a reconciliation — that is, until he shows up at her apartment unannounced and they rekindle their romance.

Jimmy's (Jefferson White) old drug cohorts assault his grandfather as a warning that Jimmy has to pay his old debts to them.

The Beck Brothers show up at the Dutton ranch to offer John an unexpected partnership that Jamie warns him is a "deal with the devil."

Kayce's first day on the job as a livestock agent goes horribly awry.

John Dutton decides that the tainted field has to be burned completely to avoid further problems.

Yellowstone's Season 2, Episode 4 ends with a large section of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in flames, and from the look of things, we probably haven't seen the last of the Beck Brothers.

Check out Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify for ongoing coverage of Yellowstone and all of its related shows.