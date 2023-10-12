This Is Not the News ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Wanted to Hear

Yellowstone fans have had one question in 2023: When will Season 5 resume?

The answer couldn't be any less clear today than it was eight months ago, when Season 5 Part A wrapped.

  • Season 5 of Yellowstone has been split into two parts, with Part B originally scheduled to premiere this summer.
  • A contract dispute with Kevin Costner delayed production. Then, the Hollywood Writer's strike and SAG-AFTRA strike halted the creation of all film and television shows.
  • The Writer's Guild of America settled their dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Sept. 27, giving hope that the SAG strike would end after three months.

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP broke down on Wednesday, with the producers saying the gap between them is “too great.”

On Thursday morning (Oct. 12) the Screen Actor’s Guild accused their counterparts of using "bully tactics" in negotiations. Specifically, they claim the AMPTP is feeding bad information to the media.

The Hollywood Reporter has a more thorough explanation of each side’s demands and positions. We won't get into the details here, just the outcome: What this all means is that the glimmer of hope that Season 5 may soon resume production has been snuffed out.

In the meantime, fans of Taylor Sheridan’s universe will have to settle for Season 1 of Yellowstone on CBS, running through October, and his new show Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which stars David Oyelowo and begins on Paramount+ Nov. 5.

