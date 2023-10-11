The official trailer for Taylor Sheridan's next western, Lawmen: Bass Reeves just dropped, and all signs point to a show as captivating as others in the Yellowstone franchise.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves stars David Oyelowo as Deputy U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves, and it begins on Paramount+ on Nov. 5.

Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper and Lauren E. Banks also star in this new original series.

The show fills a programming gap for fans of the franchise, as Yellowstone and 1923 are on hold until the SAG strike resolves.

Who Is Bass Reeves?

Reeves (1838-1910) was a real-life U.S. Marshall who arrested more than 3,000 outlaws in his career. Black lawmen were very uncommon in the late 19th century, and despite his position of power, he faced threats of abuse and racism daily. To this day, he's something of a folk hero in Texas and Oklahoma, and he's been portrayed on screen and in literature many times.

A note from executive producer Chad Feehan describes how this series will carry heavy themes of slavery and Reconstruction as the story plays out. Reeves’ life was full of internal and external conflict — among the fascinating facts turned up in a quick Google search is that he even arrested and helped convict his own son for murder.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Paramount+ loading...

A particularly gripping scene in the trailer finds his wife Jennie (Banks) staring down members of the Ku Klux Klan who have come torment her. She holds a rifle and doesn’t flinch when she’s reminded that there are far more of them than bullets in her gun.

Sutherland and Quaid are also prominently featured in the trailer, with the elder actor deputizing Reeves and Quaid acting as a fellow lawman. It’s action packed and violent, but the show seems likely to pack plenty of heart by way of Reeves’ domestic life. His children appear on two occasions, and on another, Banks’ character looks ready to tend to his physical needs.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Cast and Characters:

In addition to Oyelowo (Reeves) and Banks (Jennie Reeves), Sutherland plays Judge Isaac Parker, another character based on a real-life person. Quaid plays Deputy U.S. Marshall Sherrill Lynn and Pepper plays Esau Pierce, leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles.

Garrett Hedlund is also part of the show as Garrett Montgomery, part of the group Reeves hires. Shea Wigham plays George Reeves, another character who looks to be working with Reeves (see pictures below).

Two more notable characters include Demi Singleton as Reeves’ daughter Sally and Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow. Eagle-eyed Yellowstone fans may have also spotted Mo Brings Plenty in the trailer. His character is not yet defined, but you’ll find him on horseback in one clip.

pre premiere Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ loading...

When Does Lawmen: Bass Reeves Begin?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 5.

Below are several photos from Lawmen: Bass Reeves, as provided by Paramount+. The Dutton Rules podcast team will preview the show during an upcoming episode on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever podcasts are found.

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Photos Illustrate Taylor Sheridan's Newest 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off asf