‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Teases Season 5 Ending: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’

Filming for Yellowstone has wrapped, which means the cast knows how Season 5 Part 2 ends and fans don't. Actors Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) say it's "perfect."

Part 2 of Season 5 resumes on Nov. 10 on Paramount+.

Kevin Costner's John Dutton will not appear in any new episodes, as he and producers couldn't come to terms on a contract for the final installment of the show.

Rumors of a sixth season starring Reilly and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) started to circulate earlier this month.

Previously, Reilly shared that the entire cast has known the broad strokes of how Yellowstone will end since the beginning. During filming, they learned the particulars. No spoilers are shared here as no one from the cast has spilled secrets, yet.

"I read the last episode the day before we started filming," Grimes tells EW. "I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character. It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day."

Reilly and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) offered a few more details. For the first time in five seasons, Beth and Kayce will share a significant number of scenes. That is undoubtedly because the war between Beth and Jamie puts Kayce in between. The family peacemaker has become loyal to the Dutton way, but also told Jamie he'd love him until the day he died during a previous season.

Jamie's rage might cloud everyone's judgement, however. Bentley describes his character as "the most raw he's ever been and the most vulnerable. He's the angriest he's ever been."

Most of Season 5 Part 2 was filmed in Montana, although portions were filmed in Texas. You may recall that Part 1 ended with Rip and several other ranch hands headed south with the herd to avoid a brucellosis outbreak at the Yellowstone ranch. It doesn't sound like they last long, however.

Beth, Reilly says, is miserable without Rip, and in the first 24 hours she's bugging him about returning.

"She doesn't have much patience or understanding that he has to go and do cowboying so she might take a trip down to Texas to see him," the actor reveals.

Ironically, fans aren't as interested in how Season 5 ends as how it begins. Specifically, viewers want to know how the show writes off John Dutton. That secret is under lock and key for now. No one on the set has offered the slightest clue to if Costner's character dies, or how.

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Yellowstone is gearing up to return for the much-anticipated second half of Season 5, and Paramount Network has shared several never-before-seen photos as a first look at the upcoming episodes. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker