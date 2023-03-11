The stars of Yellowstone are best known for their TV family, but of course, many of them also have a spouse waiting for them at home when they are done shooting on the hit Paramount Network show.

Did you know one of the stars of Yellowstone is married to a former teen star? That's right ... fans may recognize Cole Hauser's wife, Cynthia, from her role in a well-known teen classic, as well as some high-profile modeling work.

Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) is married to a Brazilian model, while Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins) is married to one of the show's executives, and the show is practically their family business. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is married to a real-life cowgirl.

It's not unusual to see some of the stars of Yellowstone with their spouses on various red carpets, but several of the stars of the hit Paramount Network show guard their private time very carefully, and little is known about their lives away from the spotlight.

Scroll through the pictures below to see the stars of Yellowstone with their spouses, and get a rundown on how they met and what their lives are like offscreen.

