Zac Brown Band have announced the cities and dates for a summer 2020 tour. The genre-bending group will hit the road beginning in May for their Roar With the Lions Tour.

The setlist for the tour will showcase songs from across Zac Brown's Band's discography, as well as the kinds of diverse cover songs that have always been a hallmark of the group's live shows. According to a press release, "The tour is grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty."

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” Zac Brown states. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

Gregory Alan Isakov will join the tour as a special guest from May 24-June 27, and St. Paul and the Broken Bones will open the concert at Wrigley Field on Sept. 9.

Tickets are slated to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 17, at 10AM local time at ZacBrownBand.com. A special pre-sale for the Zamily Fan Club will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 12PM local time. There will also be a pre-sale available exclusively to Citi cardmembers beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10AM local time that runs until Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10PM local time via CitiEntertainment.

Zac Brown Band's 2020 Roar With the Lions Tour Dates:

May 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 29 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*

May 30 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre*

May 31 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

June 4 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

June 5 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*

June 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage*

June 13 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

June 14 — Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

June 18 — Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park*

June 19 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion*

June 20 — Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

June 25 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

June 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field*

June 27 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

July 24 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Twin Cities Summer Jam+

July 25 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair+

Aug 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Sep 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sep 11 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sep 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field**

Sep 19 — Frisco, Texas @ Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)++

Sep 25 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep 26 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct 17 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

* Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

** Denotes special guest St. Paul and the Broken Bones

+ Denotes festival stops

++ Denotes special stop