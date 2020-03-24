There's a bun in the oven in the Cook house. Zac Brown Band multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook and his loving wife of six years, Brook Ellen, are expecting their third child, People confirms.

The baby-to-be will be the couple's first daughter — a rarity, given that no member of the Cook family line has given birth to a girl since the 1930s.

“I couldn’t be happier to announce that my wife and I are expecting our third child and our very first baby girl!" Cook says of the couple's incoming princess, who is due in the fall of 2020.

The proud parents are not the only two members of the family looking forward to the wee one's arrival. Their two sons, 3-year-old Charles "Charlie" Robert and 19-month-old Theron "Teddie" Maine, are also over the moon about the news, as evidenced by the celebratory slideshow posted on Cook's Instagram page on Monday (March 23).

“Our whole family, and especially her big brothers, cannot wait to meet her,” Cook says. “I can’t say how much it means, especially during this time in the world, that we can share our joy and blessing with everyone.”

He will have plenty to keep him busy now that he and his wife have a newborn on the way — a silver lining in recent days, as the Zac Brown Band recently canceled all of their remaining 2020 tour dates in hopes to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Canceled dates for 2020 include ZBB's full The Owl Tour, which was slated to resume after April 25, as well as their Roar With the Lions Tour, which was scheduled to run from May through October.

“Touring is our lifeblood and performing live for our fans is the best part of this job,” ZBB said in a note to their fans on Instagram. “Bottom line though, we want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”

Those who purchased 2020 ZBB concert tickets can receive a refund through Ticketmaster or point of purchase.