Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle."

The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.

It's the perfect way to recap the 32-date trek, which ran from April 22 to Nov. 19.

"Out in the Middle" has been a special track for Zac Brown Band. They've released the song twice; first with just the band, and a second time with Blake Shelton adding his voice to the track. Of course, "Out in the Middle" would eventually become the name of their massive tour.

ZBB will be headed back out on the road in 2023. Shortly after returning from the road, the band announced their 20+ date From the Fire Tour, which will begin June 30 in Columbus, Ohio, and continue through Nov. 4, when it will wrap in Tampa, Fla. While the Out in the Middle Tour promoted their seventh album, The Comeback, it's unclear whether the group will release another project prior to their new trek.

Before the From the Fire Tour, Zac Brown and company will take the stage at Rodeo Houston in March. They will then travel to Europe and Australia ahead of their U.S. summer dates.