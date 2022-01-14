Zac Brown Band Announce 2022 Out in the Middle Tour Dates

Zac Brown Band will hit the road this year. The band announced their 2022 Out in the Middle Tour on social media Friday (Jan. 14).

The 32-date tour will launch on April 22 in Greenville, S.C., and will bounce around the country before wrapping up in Phoenix on Nov. 19. There are two dates scheduled in Canada, as well. Robert Randolph Band will serve as a special guest.

"Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings," Brown says in a press release. "We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from the Comeback Tour. It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans."

The tour will put Zac Brown Band in some of the most iconic music venues in the nation, like Chicago's Wrigley Field, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and more. The band will return to Boston's Fenway Park, where they currently hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out shows.

The Out in the Middle Tour will also take Brown back to his hometown of Atlanta.

It's been awhile since fans have seen a full tour from Zac Brown Band — ZBB were one of the first country acts to scrap their 2020 tour due to the pandemic. In 2021 they embarked on the Comeback Tour in August, but had to cancel a few shows after Brown tested positive for COVID-19. That tour resumed on Oct. 8.

Tickets for the Out in the Middle Tour go on sale on Jan. 21. Fans planning on attending the Boston show on July 15 will be able to purchase theirs on Thursday, Jan. 20. Tickets for the final show, in Phoenix on Nov. 19, will be available to the public on a date that is to-be-determined.

Zac Brown Band's 2022 Out in the Middle Tour Dates:

April 22 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

May 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

May 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Real Life Amphitheater

June 2 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 3 - Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

June 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

July 8 - Akron, Ohio @ Dowed Field

July 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

July 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 12 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 14 - Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 19 - Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Joie Golf Course

Aug. 26 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 27 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sep. 23 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 25 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Oct. 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Oct. 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Ithink Financial Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 21 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 19 - Phoeniz, Ariz. @ Chase Field