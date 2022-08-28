Zac Brown Band will stop at nothing to make sure fans attending their concerts can enjoy their music in a safe, comfortable atmosphere, and they proved it on Friday (Aug. 26) during a stop in Camden, N.J.

Frontman Zac Brown halted the show during a performance of the band's signature song, "Chicken Fried," to flag some disruptive behavior from one unruly concertgoer in the front row. Fan-captured video footage on social media shows the exchange, in which Brown called for the offending concertgoer to be removed from the show due to some poor behavior towards another fan.

"Security, come here. This guy in the black shirt, I want him gone, right now," Brown said after the music died down, kicking off an expletive-laden explanation of why the guy had to go.

"I just watched him scream in the face of a little girl and another lady. Get the f--k out of here," the singer continued. "See ya, b---h."

The incident took place during a Freedom Mortgage Pavilion stop on ZBB's Out in the Middle Tour, which is scheduled to keep going into the fall. Though he was visibly upset by the fan's alleged behavior, Brown quickly returned to the task at hand -- entertaining a packed house full fans -- shrugging off the incident with, "You don't treat a lady like that."

The crowd booed the offending concertgoer as he was escorted out of the venue. "Let's try it again," Brown then said, as he launched back into "Chicken Fried."

In addition to the planned stops on their Out in the Middle Tour, Zac Brown Band recently announced a show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where they'll headline a benefit show for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS.) The event hits close to home for the group, as guitarist John Driskell Hopkins announced in May that he'd been diagnosed with the disease.