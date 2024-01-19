105-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Birthday With 105 Fireball Shots

Her name is Florence Hackman, and she is a legend.

Hackman turned 105 years old in December, and to celebrate, she was surrounded by Fireball Whisky. When Fireball heard that Hackman loves to take shots of their choice drink, they sent 105 airplane bottles of Fireball to her nursing home.

Hackman, who goes by "Flo," lives at the Traditions of Deerfield assisted living community in Loveland, Ohio. According to staff there, Flo is the "life of the party." Apparently, she takes multiple shots of Fireball daily and brings everyone at the assisted living facility great joy.

She celebrated her monumental birthday with 50 guests, who stayed entertained watching the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings. Florence was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 16, 1918, she is a big Bengals fan.

The Bengals beat the Vikings on her birthday, but one wonders if the 105-year-old was still up and partying after being numerous shots deep and celebrating life, surrounded by all of her loved ones.

As for the surprise delivery of 105 Fireball shots? It came in person from a Fireball staffer in a Fireball blazer!

Fireball Traditions of Deerfield loading...

"It was a totally unexpected thing," Hackman says.

This isn't the first time this sassy lady has made headlines, either: Last year, she celebrated her 104th birthday with a party at the retirement facility, and they posted a video on Facebook around Halloween, where she dressed up as Queen Elizabeth.

Florence Hackman has quite the personality, especially for a 105-year-old. Seeing her spirit and joy for life sure can perk you up and make you ready to face whatever it is that you have to face today.

