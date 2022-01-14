The new Paramount+ show 1883 is already a huge success after just a handful of episodes, and everyone wants a slice of the wild west. Reports have been swirling about the possibility of Rita Wilson guest starring on the Yellowstone prequel, and she confirmed the rumors by posting a behind-the-scenes photo with one of the show's stars, Faith Hill.

Both are in full costume, with big smiles on their faces.

"The secret is out — I’ll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season! Keep up with episodes every Sunday on @paramountplus to catch a glimpse of yours truly," Wilson writes in the caption.

According to Variety, the two friends will appear in a scene together in an upcoming episode. Wilson plays a storekeeper named Carolyn who offers Margaret Dutton (Hill) some whiskey punch to help her de-stress while at Doan's Crossing. It's not clear which episode she will appear in.

Wilson is following in the footsteps of her husband, Tom Hanks, who also caught the 1883 bug. He made a cameo in Episode 2 as a Civil War general named George Meade. Hanks' appearance was brief, but powerful.

1883 is the first spinoff to launch from the popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family as they fight to protect their vast Yellowstone ranch in Montana. 1883 serves as the prequel, following Dutton's great-great-grandparents, James and Margaret Dutton (Tim Mcgraw and Hill), as they make a dangerous trek from Texas to Montana in search of a better life. Sam Elliott, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett also star in the series.

New episodes of 1883 stream every Sunday via Paramount+.

Stay tuned to Taste of Country as we provide ongoing coverage of both Yellowstone and 1883, including episode analysis, news on the shows, cast interviews and more.

