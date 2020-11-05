Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

While 2020 has been a completely different year for everyone, the 2020 CMA Awards will be semi-normal. All of the country music superstars will be in one room together — socially distanced, of course.

It has been a year for the girls, especially, and the Female Vocalist of the Year category for the 2020 CMA Awards is stacked with A-list talent. Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood are on the ballot for Female Vocalist of the Year.

My vote is for Miranda Lambert. She has had quite the year, and put out some great new country for us all to rock out to. Vote below and let us know who you have to win Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air live on ABC on Nov. 11 at 8PM ET. The show will bring all artists together in a socially distant environment at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2020 CMAs is on TV, with ToC on your phone!