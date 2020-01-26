Music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards, is always an excuse for the stars to come out dressed to the very edge of fashion. Several country artists rose to the occasion and earned spots on our 2020 Grammy Awards Best Dressed list, with even a surprise non-country artist making the grade with a dapper take on a Western-styled look.

The shocking and untimely death of Los Angeles sports icon Kobe Bryant earlier in the day put a somber note on the proceedings, but a variety of unique and colorful but styles such as Gwen Stefani's shell-covered minidress, Lil Nas X's hot pink cowboy outfit, and Dan + Shay's low-key-but-make-it-fashion jackets helped brighten the sad mood of the evening.

Take a look below at some of our favorite ensembles that brightened up the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday (Jan. 26).