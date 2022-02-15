Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and Thomas Rhett are just three of a slew of artists who will perform during the 2022 ACM Awards.

The Academy of Country Music announced its first round of performers on Tuesday (Feb. 15) — a group that also includes Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Parmalee and Blanco Brown are billed to perform together during the show. The two acts had an unlikely megahit with their No. 1 duet, "Just the Way," in 2021, making it a likely bet that that'll be the song they perform. In a surprise twist, their ACMs performance will feature Brooke Eden, a country mainstay who had a breakout year last year.

Another big breakout act, Breland, will take the ACMs stage. He's featured on Dierks Bentley's current single, "Beers on Me," alongside New Male Artist of the Year nominee Hardy.

In another superstar team-up, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce will take the stage together at the ACMs. They've performed together several times in recent months, thanks to their duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," which they co-wrote, and which appears on Pearce's ACM Album of the Year contender, 29: Written in Stone.

The ACM Awards are set to take place on March 7 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. In the weeks ahead, more performers are expected to be announced, along with details about who's presenting the awards.

For the first time ever, the ACMs will not air on a major TV network, but rather stream live on Amazon Prime Video in an uninterrupted, commercial-free two-hour broadcast. Dolly Parton will co-host the show with the reigning ACM New Male Artist and New Female Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

