Eric Church Revisits His Biggest Hits at 2022 ACM Awards

Eric Church took a look back at some of his most beloved career hits during his fiery performance at the 2022 ACM Awards.

The country star brought his trademark brand of rock-edged country to the stage on Monday night (March 7), opting to revisit a lengthy list of hit singles and fan favorites from his nearly 20-year-long career.

The rapid-fire performance included snippets from early hits including "Drink in My Hand" and "Guys Like Me," along with recent tracks "Mr. Misunderstood," "Desperate Man," "Some of It" and "Hell of a View." The 44-year-old country star wrapped up the performance by bringing out Ashley McBryde, who provided powerhouse harmonies on his 2021 single "Heart on Fire."

The 2022 ACM Awards marked the third year that Church was nominated for the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. Although he has never won that title, Church has earned six ACM Awards since snagging the first nomination of his career in 2011. His most recent win at the ACM Awards came in 2017, when he walked away with the Merle Haggard Spirit Award. The Academy of Country Music states that the special title was created to "honor uncompromising artists" who are following in the footsteps of the late country legend.

The 2022 ACM Awards were held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony was aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

