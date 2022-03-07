Brothers Osborne and Brittney Spencer closed out the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night (March 7) with an energizing cover of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'."

Spencer made quite the initial impression, in a flowy dress pairing with a voice from the heavens. But in true Spencer fashion, she also brought the sass, which paired well with the power of Brothers Osborne on the iconic hit. Even Carrie Underwood could be seen standing and swaying to the song, looking like the rest of the audience in awe of Spencer's vocals. And as the closing credits ran, Spencer delivered some vocal runs that just might have her vying for Female Artist of the Year someday soon.

Brothers Osborne won Duo of the Year at the ACM Awards ceremony in 2022, competing against Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, LoCash and Maddie & Tae.

Spencer's appearance on the 2022 ACMs follows up an eventful year for the burgeoning country star, including a headline-making performance alongside Mickey Guyton and Madeline Edwards at the 2021 CMA Awards. In February, she wrapped up her Perfect World Tour, which marked the first headlining trek of her career.

The 2022 ACM Awards were held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony was aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

