Brittney Spencer Gears Up for Her First-Ever Headlining Trek

Rising star Brittney Spencer is set to hit the road for her first-ever headlining run at the end of 2021. Her In a Perfect World Tour -- which is named after a line from "Sober and Skinny," a song she put out over the summer -- kicks off Dec. 2 at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, Billboard reports.

From there, Spencer will continue to hit clubs and small venues in Nashville, Michigan, Florida and many more markets. The In a Perfect World Tour will wrap in February 2022 with a stop in Memphis, Tenn. Spencer's set promises to feature some of the songs fans have come to know and love off her recent project, Compassion, as well as a bit of as-yet-unheard material, the singer hints.

"I've fallen head-over-heels in love with performing live since releasing my debut EP Compassion last December," she says. "So, my band and I are gearing up to do my first-ever headlining tour. Insane! I'll be showcasing songs that I've released over the last year, as well as some new material that's soon-to-be released as well."

Sam Williams, Camille Parker and Abbey Cone are all on deck to open for Spencer during various dates. Meanwhile, when she's not helming her own tour, Spencer's got a busy calendar serving as direct support for other artists; she'll be sharing the stage with Jason Isbell, Brett Eldredge and Reba McEntire over the course of the next several months.

Meanwhile, she's also got a major awards show performance on the books, too. Mickey Guyton has tapped Spencer as well as Madeline Edwards to perform with her on the 2021 CMA Awards, which will take place on Nov. 10.

Brittney Spencer, In a Perfect World Tour Dates:

Dec. 2 -- New York, N.Y. @ Rockwood Music Hall %**

Dec. 3 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ Milkboy %**

Dec. 4 -- Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd %**

Dec. 5 -- Baltimore, Md. @ The 8x10 %**

Dec. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East **

Jan. 14 -- Sanford, Fla. @ Tuffys +

Jan. 15 -- Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. @ 30A Songwriters Festival

Jan. 16 -- Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. @ 30A Songwriters Festival

Jan. 27 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Stache +

Jan. 28 -- Evanston, Ill. @ The Space +

Jan. 29 -- Ann Arbor, Mich. @ TBA

Feb. 3 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Evening Muse +

Feb. 4 -- Asheville, N.C. @ Grey Eagle +

Feb. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hifi +

Feb. 11 -- Columbia, Mo. @ The Rose +

Feb. 12 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ Growler’s +

** Sam Williams

% Camille Parker

+ Abbey Cone