Jelly Roll Triumphs in Emotional Surprise Set at CMA Fest Day 2 [Pictures and Setlist]

Jelly Roll rocked the crowd at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Friday night (June 9) with a powerful CMA Fest set that literally left the fans screaming for more.

The unexpected country breakout star of the year took the stage as an unannounced special guest on the second night of headlining performances at CMA Fest, as part of a stellar lineup that also included Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Hardy.

Several other special guests peppered the evening's performances; Reba McEntire joined Johnson for "Whoever's in New England," Wilson invited Tucker and Elle King, and Lambert welcomed Leon Bridges, King and Avril Lavigne to the stage at various points. Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson all sat in on Hardy's closing set as Day 2 of the biggest country music fan event of the year wrapped up in downtown Music City.

Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion as the crow cheered for him after his two-song set, and he left the stage to cries of "Jelly! Jelly! Jelly!" before Urban emerged for his set:

Scroll through the gallery below to see photo highlights from Friday night, as well as complete setlists. CMA Fest continues on Saturday night (June 10) with performances from Tracy Lawrence, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi and Eric Church. The festival wraps Sunday night (June 11) with an equally stacked lineup.