The televised version of 2023 CMA Fest will feature nearly 30 performances from legends (Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker and more), contemporary hitmakers (Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and many more) and newcomers (Hardy, Laney Wilson and others).

2023's edition of CMA Fest airs on ABC at 8PM ET on July 19.

Wilson, Elle King and Dierks Bentley are the hosts this year.

All performances took place during CMA Fest in Nashville from June 8-11, 2023.

The full setlist of the airing includes 31 songs during 29 performances. Several CMA Fest performances feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations — for example, Lambert paired with Leon Bridges and Avril Lavigne for the only two out-of-genre moments that will make the edit.

Related: CMA Fest's 50th Anniversary Documentary to Air On ABC

Cody Johnson will team with Reba McEntire. Combs will join Gill. Tanya Tucker will bring King and Wilson to the stage. This list is organized alphabetically by last name.

Following the ABC broadcast of CMA Fest, the show will be available on Hulu.

2023 CMA Fest Televised Perfomances:

Alabama, "Mountain Music"

Jason Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town"

Dierks Bentley, "Gold"

Luke Bryan, "But I Got a Beer in My Hand"

Eric Church, "Smoke a Little Smoke" and "Bad Mother Trucker"

Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Jordan Davis, "Buy Dirt"

Vince Gill and Luke Combs, "One More Last Chance"

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Tyler Hubbard, "Dancin’ in the Country"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can’t"

Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire, "Whoever’s in New England"

Elle King Feat. Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)"

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges, "If You Were Mine"

Miranda Lambert and Avril Lavigne, "Kerosene" and "Sk8er Boi"

Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

Tim McGraw, "Standing Room Only"

Jo Dee Messina and Carly Pearce, "I’m Alright"

Old Dominion, "Memory Lane"

Jon Pardi, "Your Heart or Mine"

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn’t Do"

Darius Rucker, "Fires Don’t Start Themselves"

Tanya Tucker with Elle King and Lainey Wilson, "Texas (When I Die)"

Keith Urban, "Wild Hearts"

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"