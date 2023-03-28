Video of the Year Finalists Revealed for 2023 CMT Music Awards, and You Can Vote

Things are shaping up for this year's CMT Music Awards. After revealing the 2023 nominees earlier in the month, the finalists for the biggest award of the night — Video of the Year — have been announced.

Out of a whopping 16 nominees, only six remain in the running.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards Video of the Year Finalists Are:

CMT Music Awards winners are decided by fans through an online voting poll — fans can cast votes online via vote.cmt.com. On Sunday, April 2 — the day of the show — these six nominees will be narrowed down to a Top 3. From that trio, a winner will be announced at the end of the awards show, which airs live Sunday night.

Underwood is CMT's winningest artist, and a trophy this year would be her fifth consecutive win in this particular category. She has garnered 10 Video of the Year wins across the years — a win would also boost her to 25 CMT Music Awards in total.

But history could be made on Sunday night if the Browns take the win: They would become the first married couple to win Video of the Year. It would also be the first win in the category for each of them.

Shelton is looking for his second Video of the Year trophy (his first came in 2018), while Johnson, Hardy, Wilson and Wallen are all looking for their first win in the category.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, April 2, on CBS and stream on Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET. After several years in Nashville, the awards show is moving to Austin, Texas, and will be held at the newly-opened Moody Center.

See a complete list of nominees here and a list of performers here.