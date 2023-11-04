Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow and more were among the many stars from across musical genres who turned up at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City on Friday night (Oct. 3). Pictures from the event show a Who's Who of musical talent assembled to honor the Class of 2023.

Nelson was among the inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, and the 90-year-old country icon was on hand to accept the honor in person, also delivering a set of his hits with an all-star supporting cast. He performed with Chris Stapleton on "Whiskey River," harmonized with fellow 2023 inductee Crow on "Crazy" and wrapped the evening with an all-star rendition of "On the Road Again" that included Stapleton, Crow and Dave Matthews.

Underwood also took the stage during the event, singing a powerful rendition of "One More Try" to honor inductee George Michael. The song served as the fourth single from Michael's landmark 1987 album, Faith, and earned him a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100.

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine and the Spinners were also among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.