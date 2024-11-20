Chris Stapleton Parents His Kids While Accepting Male Vocalist of the Year Award

Chris Stapleton claimed the Male Vocalist of the Year award at the 2024 CMA Awards in downtown Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 20).

The country singer got his workout in throughout the night, as he performed twice and marched up the steps of the stage to accept multiple awards.

"I'm out of things to say," he began, holding his third trophy of the night. "Thank y'all so much. Thank you CMAs for giving me this award."

"I love my wife. Thank you, baby, for everything," he continued. "I can't do this without you and I probably wouldn't even be here without you.

"All my kids at home, thank you. You guys, if you're watching, you can go to bed now."

Stapleton and his wife Morgane have five children.

He outmatched fellow nominees Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Cody Johnson to bring the win home in this competitive category.

For the past few years, this category has been Stapleton's, full stop. In fact, since 2015, he's been nominated every year and only lost the trophy twice!

Stapleton is renowned as one of country music's very best singers, so it's no wonder that he consistently dominates a category focused on vocal performance. The singer continued his reign in 2024 with another iteration of his All-American Road Show, plus some high-profile opening dates at George Strait's stadium shows. It simply doesn't get more country than that.

The 2024 CMA Awards aired on Wednesday night from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning co-hosted the show.

