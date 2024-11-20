Chris Stapleton Apologized to His Wife as He Won CMA Song of the Year

The coveted Song of the Year trophy went to Chris Stapleton's "White Horse" at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 20). This award is handed out to the songwriters behind the winning song.

This marked Stapleton's second win of the night. Just minutes earlier, he won Single of the Year, also for "White Horse." To claim that trophy, Stapleton came to the stage with several collaborators, but his wife hung back in the crowd, despite the fact that she's a crucial contributor to all of his music.

Stapleton might have drawn a blank on thanking his wife during his Single of the Year acceptance speech, but he wasn't about to make the same slip-up twice.

"I really am taken aback. Thank you so much for this. I owe my wife an apology," Stapleton said as he stood at the podium "That last award also belonged to her. It just happened so fast ... all my music, I really owe a lot to her, so I thank her for her support."

He handed the microphone over to his co-writer Dan Wilson, who expressed his gratitude to everyone involved, as well as the Nashville songwriting community.

Some of the most impactful songs of the year were nominated in this category. Parker McCollum's "Burn It Down," Cody Johnson's "Dirt Cheap," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" and Cody Johnson's "The Painter" were all nominated.

Stapleton co-wrote this song with famed songwriter and musician Dan Wilson, who has written hits including the Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice," Adele's "Someone Like You" and "Closing Time," which he performs with his band Semisonic.

The songwriting pair's newly-minted CMA Award is not the first industry trophy they've won for "White Horse." They also won Best Country Song at the Grammy Awards early this year.

The 2024 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning co-hosted the show.

