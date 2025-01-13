Tattoo Artist Sparks Controversy for Tattooing American Flag on 9 Year-Old Girl

A tattoo artist at Black Onyx Empire Tattoo parlor in Yuma, Ariz. was presented with an unusual situation.

Last year, a couple walked into his shop with their 9-year-old, who wanted to get an image of President Donald Trump tattooed on her neck.

The family — who are from Turkey — traveled to Arizona specifically for this tattoo, the reason being is that some states allow minors to get tattooed, as long as they have their parents' consent.

You guessed it: Arizona is one of those states, according to Thompson Law Injury Lawyers.

The tattoo artist didn't have an issue tattooing the child since he had mom and dad's consent, but wanted to offer another option to them just in case she would regret her Trump neck tattoo later.

He offered to tattoo something patriotic and on the child's arm instead: The American flag.

The tattoo artist told the young girl to see how she liked the flag on her arm for a year, then if she still wanted the portrait of Trump on her neck, he would consider doing it for her.

As part of a video posted to Instagram, the tattoo artist explains that the child came back one year later, in January of 2025, to get the red on the American flag touched up. She had decided that she did not want to get the Trump tattoo after all.

As you can only imagine, the comments section of the above post about this incident is as hot as an Arizona summer.

One commenter writes, "Nah tattooing a 9year old is absurd! what was the parents thinking where are the morals."

Adds another: "Aside from your lack of morals ... kids skin doesn't grow evenly. When she's 30 this tattoo will be off-center. It will be a couple inches from her armpit in the front. I've seen tattoos on older adults that they got as kids."

But a few people agreed with the tattoo artist that it was okay to ink this child because she wanted it.

"This is sillyyyyy why are people hating on the kid getting a tattoo cuz like she consented she wanted it and parents said yup. If it’s legal it’s cool!" one person says. "Kid didn’t even pay for it, she can pay and cover it up later if she outgrows it. Tattoo guy rocks for talking her out of a NECK tattoo."

Local news stations in Yuma flocked to the site of the tattoo to cover the story. There will be no legal repercussions, however, since it was all above board and completely legal.

