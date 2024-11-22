’90s Nostalgia! Lay’s Finally Brought Back This Snack From ‘Home Alone’

Kevin! Shouting that name immediately brings back memories of one of the best Christmas movies of all time, Home Alone.

It's one that holds a special place in the hearts of '80s and '90s kids, and Lay's knows that.

For a limited time run, the giant snack brand is bringing back the Crunch Tators. These are the extra loud and extra crunchy chips that when bitten into, can literally echo if you're standing between two buildings.

This popular snack shot to epic fame when it was featured in 1990's Home Alone. In the movie, once Kevin realizes that he's at home alone, he goes to the grocery store and picks up some of his favorite snacks, including Crunch Tators.

One Instagram user describes them as "extra crispy Lay's" and shares that the chips will come in three flavors: Mighty Mesquite, Original and Hoppin' Jalapeno.

In the deep tunnels of Reddit lies a chips section where we found lots of folks fired up about this news. It's hitting us right in the nostalgia!

"I loved the salted ones when I was a kid and have missed these since they disappeared, much sadness," one user writes. "It’s been over 35 years and my tastebuds have not forgotten!"

"Hopefully they taste somewhat the same," someone else says.

Crunch Tators are available at Dollar General stores now, but you’ll have to hurry, because they will only be available for a short while.

