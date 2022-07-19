Adam Doleac Reveals Debut Album, ‘Barstool Whiskey Wonderland’

Rising star Adam Doleac is gearing up for the release of his debut album, Barstool Whiskey Wonderland, which is scheduled to arrive on Sep. 30. The lengthy project features 18 songs.

"I couldn’t be more excited to start the roll out of my debut album, Barstool Whiskey Wonderland," he shares in a press release. "So much hard work and time and life has gone into making it. More than anything, I wanted it to sound like me."

"I tried to create my own little world, or ‘wonderland’ I should say, and I think I did that," he continues. "Barstool Whiskey Wonderland is 18 songs, full of my favorite lyrics, titles, and most importantly, my favorite emotions. I hope you listen to it top to bottom, and then I hope you do it again."

In celebration of the album's announcement, Doleac released one of its tracks titled "Girl in Love." The song falls in line with the singer's romantic trademark love songs.

"'Girl in Love' is about exactly that... a girl in love," Doleac explains. "When it’s real, nobody around her has to ask. It’s in the way she moves, and in the way she looks at you. One of my favorite lines in the song is, 'To be so complicated, it’s pretty easy to know when you’re doin’ it right.' In my experience, that’s so true. She’ll tell you everything you need to know, without ever saying a word. It’s the most powerful thing in the world."

"For girls, it’s about the feeling of falling in. For guys, it’s about making sure you’re ready to catch her," he adds. "And just like the hook says, '... there ain’t nothin’ like a Girl in Love.'"

Barstool Whiskey Wonderland plays into Doleac's musical and vocal influences, which include John Mayer, Zac Brown Band and the Eagles. He co-wrote every song on the album except for one. Hardy, Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris and John Schmidt co-wrote "Fake Love," which features Danielle Bradbery.

Adam Doleac's Barstool Whiskey Wonderland Tracklist:

1. "Don't It Sound Alright" (Adam Doleac, Josh Jenkins, Chris La Corte)

2. "Where Country Music Comes From" (Adam Doleac, Eric Arjes, Chris Gelbuda)

3. "Barstool Whiskey Wonderland" (Adam Doleac, Lindsay Rimes, Jonathan Singleton)

4. "Drinkin' It Wrong" (Adam Doleac, Cary Barlowe, Jordan)

5. "Close That Tab" (Adam Doleac, Zach Abend, Derrick Southerland)

6. "Til Dawn Do Us Part" (Adam Doleac, Rian Ball, Ben Caver)

7. "Fake Love" feat. Danielle Bradbery (Hardy, Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Jordan Schmidt)

8. "Fast Asleep" (Adam Doleac, Jon Nite, Jordan Schmidt)

9. "Another" (Adam Doleac, Kyle Jacobs, Trannie Anderson)

10. "Girl in Love" (Adam Doleac, Jared Keim, Derrick Southerland)

11. "Hey Drink" (Adam Doleac, Paul DiGiovanni, John Pierce)

12. "Way Over You" (Adam Doleac, Michael Carlisle, Frank Legeay)

13. "Holy Jeans" (Adam Doleac, Ben Simonetti, Fred Wilhelm)

14. "Somewhere Cool with You" (Adam Doleac, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Jared Keim

15. "What Kinda Night" (Adam Doleac, Chris DeStefano, Josh Osborne)

16. "Coulda Loved You Longer" (Adam Doleac, Casey Brown, Jesse Lee Levin)

17. "Neon Fools" (Adam Doleac, Thomas Finchum, Andy Skib)

18. "Famous" (Adam Doleac, Bobby Hamrick, Andy Skib)