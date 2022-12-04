Adam Doleac Marries MacKinnon Morrissey in Florida

Adam Doleac is officially a married man. The "Whiskey's Fine" singer married MacKinnon Morrissey, his girlfriend of five years, in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., according to a report from People.

The ceremony was filled with personal touches. The couple offered a signature cocktail named after their dog, Remi, at the reception, complete with a drink cup featuring Remi's picture. Doleac wore a pocket square made from his mom's wedding dress, and the bride drew from family inspiration for her wedding look, too: Her "something blue" was her late grandmother's rosary, which she wrapped around her floral bouquet.

Even the location for the ceremony -- which was held in the city's Eden Gardens State Park -- held family significance. "Getting married in Florida is super special to us since my mom is born and raised here. We have vacationed here a lot together!" Morrissey explains.

Doleac posted a carousel of photos from his big day on his social media. "The very best day of my life. I love you baby," he wrote in the caption. The images show a closeup shot of the bride and groom dancing, as well as a scene of their ceremony beneath a massive, jaw-dropping tree and another of them toasting with Miller High Life bottles. The Miller High Life theme popped up in multiple aspects of Doleac's wedding day: His suit was lined with the brand's girl in the moon logo.

Morrissey tells People that although she and Doleac dated for several years before getting engaged, she knew he was "the one" just a couple of weeks into their relationship, pointing in particular to one day when they were "sitting on the swing outside his house talking about life" as the moment when she knew they were meant to be together forever.

"We started this whole music world together and learned so much through that," she continues. "During COVID-19, we got to actually slow down and spend a lot of quality time together, and then February of 2022 felt like the perfect time to get engaged!"

Doleac popped the question to Morrissey at the local favorite Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn. To pull off the surprise, he convinced her that he would be out at a work dinner that evening and set up what was supposed to be a viewing of The Parent Trap -- her favorite movie -- with some friends. When Morrissey arrived at the theater, she instead saw Doleac waiting at the end of a trail of candles and flower petals to get down on one knee.

To top off the romantic surprise, Doleac arranged for the marquee sign out front to read "Never gonna want another," borrowing lyrics from his song, "Another." That song comes off the track list of Barstool Whiskey Wonderland, Doleac's latest album, which dropped in September.

Next up, Doleac and his bride are jetting off to Hawaii for their honeymoon. He shared a snapshot from the plane ride on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (Dec. 4), showing his support for the Tennessee Titans as he watched their Sunday afternoon game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.