Alabama’s Randy Owen Ill, Band Cancels Concerts

Alabama frontman Randy Owen has fallen ill and will not be able to perform a pair of scheduled shows in Canada, forcing the band to draw out of their commitments for the weekend.

The band was scheduled to perform as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour Friday night (Jul. 19) at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario, and at the Big Sky Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ontario on Saturday (Jul. 20). A social media update from the festival noted, "We just received news from the band Alabama that co-founder & lead vocalist Randy Owen is suffering from severe vertigo & migraines."

Luckily, Owen is reportedly under doctor's care, and fans for the Ottawa show are eligible for a refund while they await Owen's recovery.

The band's year-long Anniversary Tour will wrap in November in Nashville. The group announced the final show on Tuesday (June 25), noting that Charlie Daniels will join them at Bridgestone Arena. The legendary trio scheduled 50 dates for the cross-country tour and have dutifully played their hits for three generations of fans at each stop. They've kept busy prior to this tour, as well; last year they played several dozen shows as part of their The Hits Tour and also recorded a Christmas album, released in 2017.