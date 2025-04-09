Trucks and cars are old news — your 2-year-old wants an Alan Jackson themed birthday party like Aidyn's.

Madi Jones shared her toddler son's Alan Jackson birthday party on TikTok and has since racked up thousands of likes, saves, views and comments. She went all out!

Aidyn Roy's "Chatta-Two-Chee" party played off of the country icon's No. 1 hit "Chattahoochee," but it was so much more than just a great pun.

Party-goers were greeted by streamers and a handmade sign at the front of the house which read:

Welcome

Aidyn’s birthday

Way down yonder

on the

Chatta-two-chee

Madi Jones TikTok Madi Jones TikTok loading...

Once inside, guests were given party favorites that stuck with the on-the-water theme. In clear tackle boxes were a variation of candies — "Snackle" boxes.

Large Solo cups, a staple for the real Jackson, were scattered throughout the event to hold refreshments and other items.

The cupcake bar was a real headline stealer: Blue iced cupcakes were spread across the table, and on top, little cutout faces of the birthday boy and cartoon imitations of Jackson. In Solo cups labeled "bait," they'd find multi-colored gummy worms.

Madi Jones TikTok Madi Jones TikTok loading...

Every food station played off of "Chattahoochee," and commenters on TikTok were loving the commitment to the theme.

“You better stop!!! This is the best, most original theme I’ve ever seen,” one person writes.

“Me planning my babies second birthday while I’m 5 months pregnant,” another adds.

There was no shortage of fun for the kids, either: If they didn’t want to snack on candy or play in the bounce house, there was a coloring station full of fish and truck designs to design.

Madi Jones TikTok Madi Jones TikTok loading...

There were many plays on Jackson's lyrics, but a favorite was the snow cones:

“So I settled for a burger and a grape snow cone," the song goes, and yep, grape snow cones and burgers were served at Aidyn's baby bash.

See more in the original TikTok video below:

