Start going door-to-door with a megaphone to get the news out -- Cheez-It is finally coming out with a gluten-free variety.

All Recipes is reporting that the cheesy and salty cracker that most of us grew up chomping down on relentlessly will now be available to those that are living a gluten-free lifestyle.

The Cheez-It brand itself let the cat out of the bag with an Instagram post last week, but they didn't drop all the details quite yet. They're keeping fans on the edge of their seats by teasing a 2026 release date, but not getting any more specific than that.

One Instagram fan commented, "Best day of my life will be XX/XX/2026."

Another wrote, "bury me in a casket full of these please."

Cheez-It says that they've been hounded by gluten-free fans for years to come out with their beloved snackable cracker, sans the gluten.

It wasn't that Cheez-It was ignoring the requests. They were actually busy at work behind-the-scenes, trying to tweak their recipe to remove the gluten but keep the taste identical to the one that everyone remembers from childhood.

Cheez-It also wants to be able to hook new fans that might have never had one of their crackers before, but now have the opportunity to do so, since there's a gluten-free option.

You have at least 5 months to drool over these and figure out your plan of attack on scoring boxes when they arrive on shelves. One fan commented, "Be prepared for us to clean these off the shelves."

If you don't have a plan, others do and will get to them before you, so get yours finalized and be ready for the gluten-free Cheez-It drop in 2026.

