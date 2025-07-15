A Mother’s Final Act: Risking Everything for Son Trapped in Deadly Rip Current

A North Carolina woman is being hailed as a hero after losing her life trying to save her drowning teenage son.

On July 8, Shaunna Jernigan, 35, and her children were visiting Bertie Beach in Merry Hill, N.C., when a powerful rip current pulled her 14-year-old son, Timothy, under.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office shared details of the incident on social media, noting that Timothy was swimming near his mother and his 11-year-old sister, who were floating on an inflatable.

Timothy became distressed after he “could no longer feel the bottom of the beach.” Shaunna immediately jumped into the water to save her son, but both were caught in the current.

Bystanders were able to rescue the younger girl and bring her to shore. Shaunna and Timothy were later recovered about 150 yards from shore.

“Life-saving measures were performed on the mother and son, but unfortunately, they did not survive,” officials said on Facebook.

“Our community mourns with the family and friends of the victims. The family, friends, our community, and first responders need your prayers during this difficult time,” they added.

Remembering Shaunna and Timothy

Shaunna was described in her obituary as “a devoted mother, compassionate friend and cherished member of her community.”

Her final act was one of profound heroism, as she risked — and ultimately gave — her life trying to save her son, affectionately known as Lil Tim.

Shaunna is survived by her husband, two children, her mother, and sister.

Timothy, an incoming freshman at Bertie High School, was beloved by those who knew him.

A Stark Reminder About Water Safety

This tragedy is a painful reminder of the dangers of rip currents, which can change conditions suddenly and pull swimmers away from shore in seconds.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 4,000 people drown annually in the U.S.

Survive the Surf: 4 Must-Know Beach Safety Tips

Experts suggest following these basic rules could save your life — or someone else’s.

Check local surf and rip current forecasts

Before entering the water, always check daily surf and rip current conditions from trusted sources like the National Weather Service. Swim near a lifeguard if one is on duty

Beaches protected by lifeguards have a dramatically lower drowning risk—just 1 in 18 million, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. If caught in a rip current, don’t swim directly back — swim parallel

Stay calm and swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of the current’s pull, then angle back safely to shore. Supervise children constantly, even in shallow water

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. and can happen quickly and quietly; constant supervision is key to keeping kids safe near any water.

Knowing how to respond in these critical moments can save lives should tragedy strike.