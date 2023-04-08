Alan Jackson sold his lakefront mansion in Georgia for just over $6 million, and pictures show a stunning property that's as relaxing as it is luxurious.

The country icon put his lakefront home in Clarkesville, Ga., up for sale for $6.4 million in 2017, and while that's pricey for most buyers, it's nowhere near the $28 million the singer and his wife Denise fetched for their primary residence outside of Nashville when they sold it in 2010. In fact, you can break it down into easy payments of just $32,638 a month.

The lakeside home ultimately sold for $6,025,000, according to Zillow. That price gives the lucky buyer a 7,687 square-foot single family residence built in 2008, sitting on just over an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds. The house features a stone exterior and metal roof. Amenities include five bedrooms and six full bathrooms, with three half baths. Features include a main floor master suite, lake views from all bedrooms, terrace level family room with a full bar and game area, outdoor full bathroom and a two-car garage.

There's also a professionally equipped kitchen and outdoor living spaces including a terrace level covered porch, a flagstone patio with a fire pit and a two-story boathouse with dock. The property is in a very exclusive lakeside community and is accessible only via a gate that leads to a beautiful stone driveway.

The Jacksons have been doing quite a bit of downsizing over the past few years. Two years after they sold their enormous Tennessee home to move to a gated community, they also listed their estate in Florida for $15 million, and they listed another lake house in Smithville, Tenn., for the more affordable price of $4,995,000.

The Jacksons also sold their spectacular hilltop estate outside of Nashville for $19 million in March of 2021.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Jackson's lakefront Georgia mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside his antebellum mansion and his hilltop estate outside of Nashville.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Stunning Lakefront Georgia Mansion Alan Jackson sold his lakefront mansion in Georgia for just over $6 million, and pictures show a stunning property that's as relaxing as it is luxurious.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021.