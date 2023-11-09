Alex Miller is releasing a fun new music video for his latest song, "Puttin' Up Hay," and he's letting Taste of Country readers see it first in this exclusive premiere.

The staunch country traditionalist just released a new EP on Oct. 6, appropriately titled Country. "Puttin' Up Hay" is one of the songs on the project, which Miller co-wrote alongside Larry Cordle and Jerry Salley.

Miller shot the entertaining video for the song with director Steve Kinney during a three-day run of concerts at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., in August, and eagle-eyed fans will spot his real-life band members in the clip's opening scene.

"This was a fun video shoot. The folks at the Missouri State Fair were very accommodating," Miller tells ToC. "My leading lady, Haley Brinkman, was terrific to work with. Everything from the smoothies to the bumper cars, Ferris wheel and my terrific fans at the fair made the video shoot absolutely awesome!"

Take an exclusive look at Miller's "Puttin' Up Hay' video below:

Alex Miller's Country EP is currently available across a wide variety of digital music providers.

Miller first shot to public recognition when he competed on Season 19 of American Idol in 2021. The singer-songwriter and instrumentalist has since released a string of well-received songs and videos.

