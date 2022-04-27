Alex Miller's new heartbreak song "Breaking the Bank" takes the pain of a breakup to the next level. Not only is the girl he's singing to throughout this fiddle-led swinger leaving with his love, she's leaving with his money.

The one-time American Idol fan-favorite continues to serve up sad songs with a smile. "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me" was the ha-worthy track he performed on the show in 2021. It's just too easy to imagine fans joyfully two-stepping as he performs this new track at some honky-tonk in 2022.

Look for "Breaking the Bank" on Miller's new Miller Time album, available on Friday (April 29). Taste of Country readers can enjoy an exclusive first listen below.

"I wrote this song around the time I auditioned for American Idol," Miller tells Taste of Country. "I had even considered singing the song on the show, however I didn’t think it was quite ready to be performed yet."

Country and bluegrass singer and songwriter Jerry Salley helped finish the lyrics and produce the music. It's the first of 10 titles on Miller Time, an album that promises more of the sound the tall Kentucky native doubled down on while on the television program. "Don't Let the Barn Door Hit Ya" and "Girls Must Be Clumsy" are two more his fans may rush to hear. The album finishes with a Hank Williams song. "I'm Gonna Sing" includes an appearance from the Oak Ridge Boys.

"Breaking my heart wasn’t good enough for you / So, you had to go and spend all my hard earned money too / Now I’m broke and all alone with only you to thank / For breaking my heart and breaking the bank," Miller sings at the chorus of "Breaking the Bank."

"It simply tells the troubles of a fella whose girl broke his heart and his pocketbook," the 18-year-old says matter-of-factly. Miller has live shows scheduled throughout the summer, including fair and festival dates with Toby Keith and Brooks & Dunn.