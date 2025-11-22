Will Alex Miller Head up the Most Popular Videos of the Week?

Alex Miller is bringing a traditional slant to Christmas this year with his new video, and he's looking for votes as we decide the most popular clips in country music this week.

Miller has just released an entertaining video for his latest song, "All Wrapped Up in You This Christmas," and the former American Idol standout is sticking firmly with his traditional approach to country music, imbuing the track and video with a Western Swing vibe and a fun, entertaining feel:

He's facing off against a strong new video from Jason Aldean that stars the superstar singer's wife, Brittany, as well as a Christmas clip from perennial countdown favorites Home Free:

This week brings another big change to the countdown as Karen Waldrup's "Blue Cowboy Boots" returns to the No. 1 position in the countdown after two weeks.

Jenna Torres is at No. 2 this week, with Spencer Hatcher at No. 3 with his "When She Calls Me Cowboy" video. Lauren Alaina and Chase Matthew return to the Top 10 at No. 4 this time around, with the Oak Ridge Boys also returning to the Top 10 at No. 5.

The back half of the Top 10 features familiar names including Thomas Rhett, Matt Cooper, Wild Mountain Mystics and Jenny Tolman, while Carly Pearce debuts at No. 9 with her new video for "Dream Come True."

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.