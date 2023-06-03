Alex Miller has released a new video for his newest song, "Girl, I Know a Guy." Will he head up the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

The country traditionalist and former American Idol standout is up against a new clip from The Voice alumni Emily Ann Roberts. Her video for "He Set Her Off" is also looking for votes as Taste of Country readers decide on their favorites this week.

There are two new entries in the Top 10 this time around. Jessica Lynn debuts at No. 6 with her new "Mixed Signals" video, while HunterGirl slides in at No. 10 with her video for "Lonely Outta You."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.