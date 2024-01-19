Alisan Porter makes her way to the light of love in her new video for "See in the Dark," and she's letting Taste of Country readers see it first in this exclusive premiere.

The Americana track puts Porter's signature voice at the center of a bouncing acoustic arrangement as she sings of finding a love that's free from romantic games.

"Then you call me sweetheart / And darling I'm lost in your stars / Got a light to hold on to / And it burns bright enough to hang on / When you call my name / It lights up a spot I can see in the dark," she sings in the chorus.

"'See in the Dark' is a coming of age," Porter says. "It’s about learning to love without codependency or enmeshment. It’s about learning to lean in to healthy love and releasing expectations of perfection for fantasy and learning to love what is."

The video for "See in the Dark" features Porter and her band performing the track in a stripped-down, rootsy arrangement that emphasizes the song over production embellishments:

Porter has had a long and varied career in the entertainment business, beginning with winning the first season of Star Search when she was just five years old.

She followed that with a career as a child star in movies including Parenthood and Curly Sue, and has gone on to Broadway roles in Footloose and A Chorus Line. Porter also won Season 10 of The Voice in 2016.

Get our free mobile app

"See in the Dark" is the latest in a series of singles that Porter plans to release throughout 2024, following her previous song, "Meant for Me."