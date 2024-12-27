American Idol star Emmy Russell has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child.

As People reports, the 25-year-old singer shared the news during an episode of the Got It From My Momma podcast with her mother, Patsy Russell. Patsy Russell's mother was country legend Loretta Lynn, while Emmy Russell is Lynn's granddaughter.

Emmy Russell and her partner, 40-year-old Tyler Ward, have been together for several years, though they've mostly kept their relationship private.

"Y’all, Tyler and me are expecting a baby girl," Russell told the audience during the live taping, after which Ward hurried to the stage to embrace Russell while placing his hand on her baby bump.

Russell was a standout contestant during Season 22 of American Idol in 2024, giving strong performances of her original song, "Skinny," as well as covers from Blink-182, Bonnie Raitt, Miley Cyrus and more. One of her most notable performances was a cover of her famous grandmother's career-defining song, "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Russell has been staying busy since her run on American Idol came to an end in May of 2024. She released her debut single, "Redemption," later that same month.

Russell and Ward have not revealed a due date for their child.

