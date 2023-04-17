R&B singer Matt Wilson dipped into country territory on the latest episode of American Idol on Sunday night (April 16), performing a vocal run-filled rendition of Dan + Shay's romantic hit ballad, "Speechless."

The duo's brand of vocal-forward country pop wasn't too much of a stretch for a singer with soul leanings, and Wilson handled the song's sky-high vocal runs expertly, delivering a bluesy groove that had the live audience swaying along. But it was the personal backstory that truly put this performance over the top: Dan + Shay were inspired by their respective wives to write "Speechless," and Wilson's version was a serenade to his own wife, Melisa.

Melisa smiled adoringly from her spot in the crowd as Wilson sang, and at the conclusion of the song, he walked over to her and knelt down onstage, grabbing her hand as he sang the final bars.

Melisa has been a big part of Wilson's Idol journey from the get-go: It was her who pushed him to audition for the show.

"It's been a long time since I really dreamed, and I feel like she's the reason why I started to dream again," Wilson explained during his audition.

It was the perfect episode for a soaring, fairytale-esque cover, as the contestants of Idol were performing from their most idyllic location yet this season: The Top 26 headed to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, nestled in the scenic beaches of Ko Olina, Hawaii. Their performances there will be narrowed down by America's first open vote of Season 21.

After living voting on Sunday night's episode, the rest of the Top 26 will perform from the Aulani stage on Monday night (April 17.) The results of the vote will be revealed next week, when three contestants will be sent home.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights on ABC.

