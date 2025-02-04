Thanks to a wide array of streaming services available these days, Americans are watching more shows and movies than ever before. People stream at home and on the go with their mobile devices.

And while many of us can't live without our binge-worthy selections, it would seem there is another thing we would be lost without: Subtitles.

A recent survey conducted by Pubity indicates that a whopping 70 percent of entertainment consumers watch television with closed captioning enabled.

"Whether it's to catch every word of dialogue or simply a new viewing habit, subtitles seem to be becoming a must-have for many," the publication writes on social media.

Do You Watch Television With Subtitles?

Many of the comments confirm these results, with fans arguing that they can't hear without the subtitles.

There were a few, however, who expressed their utter disdain for subtitles.

"I hate subtitles with a burning passion," one fan writes.

"Because I'm eating chips and can't hear a s--t what they say in a movie," another shares.

Someone pointed out how useful the captions can be, writing, "How I learned English."

"Bro, I can't hear without the subtitles," one comment reads.

"I wanted to read I'd read a book not watch TV," someone else argues.

"Because dialogue is so silent while action scenes are extremely loud," another chimes in.

Social Media Influencing the Way We Watch Television?

One interesting theory is social media's influence on our streaming habits. The majority of videos online social platforms make use of the captions feature. It's a nice touch, as some people scroll without the sound on. Could it be that this habit has infiltrated our other forms of entertainment?

No matter what has caused this upswing in subtitle usage, it's safe to say you're not alone if you can't understand what those people on the screen are saying.

