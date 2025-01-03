Surely you have seen the Arby's commercials that boast, "We have the meats."

Sometimes when you brag, it can be to cover other shortcomings you might have in other areas.

According to the New York Post, a lawsuit has been filed against Arby's, accusing the fast food giant of reducing the portion sizes on two of their staple menu items, but not lowering the prices.

Who knew you could sue for this? Apparently it's a thing.

A new class action lawsuit filed by Melissa Nelson of Queens, N.Y. claims that Arby's decreased the sizes of its French fries and drinks without notifying customers or dropping its prices, the New York Post reports.

As we all know, if you are going to start accusing people of things, you better have the receipts to prove it.

She does — Nelson's lawyers say they compared Arby's French fry nutrition details and found that the chain stopped offering kids' sized fries, then rebranded its child-sized portion as a "small" order.

With that being said, Nelson's lawyers then also say that Arby's also allegedly made their old small portion of fries into the new "medium" and turned the old medium portion into the new "large."

That is some major trickery right there. This, according to CNET, is called shrinkflation.

Basically, according to this particular lawsuit that has been filed, if a company is going to reduce the amount of food being offered, but keep the price the same, they must notify customers of the change.

