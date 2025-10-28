A Goodlettsville, Tenn., man was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 16, for posting threatening social media videos that suggested he was planning a mass casualty event on Nashville's Lower Broadway strip.

According to WSMV, 53-year-old Philip Anderson Jr. allegedly recorded himself driving around the downtown Nashville area. In one clip, he reportedly planned to kill police officers and other people.

In another, he reportedly spoke about wanting to run people in the busy Lower Broadway area over with his car.

A police report specifies that one clip shows Anderson pulling up next to police vehicles in the Music City Center parking garage, carrying a firearm and saying, "This is a 410 shotgun, I got it for them," as well as, "I'm about to find a sniper point."

Get our free mobile app

Anderson was arrested shortly afterward and charged with DUI and drug possession. A week later, charges of gun possession and felony false reporting were added. As of last Thursday (Oct. 23), he remains jailed on an $11,000 bond.

Read More: 35 Country Music Lawsuits That Left Fans Shocked

WKBO further states that Anderson is not eligible for release due to concerns about his mental health.

The outlet reports that his sister, Diane Smithey, says she's been unsuccessfully trying to get mental health treatment to Anderson for months. She wants Anderson to be committed to a treatment facility.

"If they don't get him the mental healthcare that he needs and get him back on his meds, he will hurt someone," Smithey states.

"He's going to hurt someone, whether it be while he's driving 120 miles an hour down the interstate, or if someone says the wrong thing to him, he will just unleash on them," she goes on to say.

Smithey says that Anderson's mental health challenges have impacted her family for a while now, but it's been a struggle to address them.

"I've hit brick wall after brick wall," she relates. "I have done everything that I know to do because I can't break that promise to my dad."