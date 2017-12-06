Ashland Craft was hoping for an instant save on The Voice Tuesday night (Dec. 5). Alas, the title of her song choice turned out to be indicative of her fate.

The Team Miley Cyrus member was one of three singers vying for the Instant Save, and she went for it with a cover of Keith Urban's 2005 single "Tonight I Wanna Cry." Craft brought a good deal of fire to her Monday delivery (Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' rockin' "I Hate Myself for Loving You), making this competent but somewhat staid-by-comparison performance seem to be lacking in a bit of flavor.

The Urban ballad simply didn't hold up to the other two hopeful performances by Team Jennifer Hudson's Davon Fleming and Shi’Ann Jones (who chose songs by Aretha Franklin and Etta James, respectively).

Cyrus -- who lost a team member, Janice Freeman, last week, and was moved to tears by the elimination -- seemed to read the writing on the wall, praising Craft gamely for her work that season: "You have done so much. You have shown so much.” Still, it was time for Craft to go.

She wasn't alone: Fleming won the Instant Save by a healthy 49%, so Jones was also eliminated along with Craft.

Next week on The Voice, things will be even more deadly, as the remaining Top 8 will be slashed in half. Out of Brooke Simpson, Addison Agen, Keisha Renee, Noah Mae, Chloe Kohanski, Adam Cunningham, Red Marlow and Davon Fleming, who will go home? Tune in to see...