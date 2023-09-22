Ashley McBryde has continued to expand her footprint in country music. She was recently nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for the upcoming CMA Awards in November.

Her latest album, The Devil I Know, is an electrifying experience that will leave you wanting more from her. One of the songs on the album, "Cool Little Bars," features fellow country music superstar and friend of McBryde's, Lainey Wilson.

I recently sat down with McBryde and asked her how it was writing with Wilson, knowing they are really good friends. I wondered if the two could actually sit down and have a songwriting session seriously, or if it was all play, no business when they tried.

"That's how we became friends originally, when she first got to town," McBryde recalls. "It had been a while since we sat down and wrote. We got with our buddy, Trick Savage, and sat down and 'Cool Little Bars' came out that day."

"I was thinking about Losers in Midtown (an area in Nashville), and how I always really thought how it was so nice and charming that there is still a cigarette machine and a shuffle board," she explains of what inspired the song.

McBryde continues to elaborate about the song's origins: "We were thinking of different places I've played in town and different places and stuff I've played in Kentucky. Like, there was this place I played in Kentucky that ... it's not that the doors didn't work right in the bathroom stalls, but there weren't any."

Bars like that that are becoming more rare, McBryde explains, as they're being knocked down in favor of parking lots for much more sterile places to party.

No doubt that a cool little song came about from that writing session. McBryde's album, The Devil I Know is available now, and she is on tour promoting it, as well. Check out my full interview with Ashley McBryde on this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand wherever you get your podcasts.

