Ashley McBryde isn't afraid. The "One Night Standards" singer joins Taste of Country Nights live on Wednesday night (April 1) to talk about who inspired the boldest songs on her new studio album. Some of those people likely aren't too happy about it.

There is a "Sheila" behind "Shut Up Shelia" and there is a Martha Divine, although that song is equal parts fact and fiction in the most compelling way imaginable. McBryde wrote most of the songs on Never Will, her second studio album on Warner Music Nashville, and knows she'll have to live with the response, good or bad.

How did her mother feel when she first heard "One Night Standards"? The Taste of Country Nights crew asks during a conversation that can only be described as candid. Thoughts on touring with Luke Combs, creating a concept album and storing awards are other areas the Arkansas native dives deep into.

Wait until you hear where she keeps her ACM and CMT Awards ...

Tune in Wednesday night (April 1) at 9PM ET for the interview. Click he button above to get a reminder. McBryde's Never Will album drops April 3 and features 13 new songs. Three songs formed a video trilogy, but every song on the album could feed into the narrative, she admits. For now fans will have to settle for videos for "One Night Standards," "Martha Divine" and "Hang in There Girl."