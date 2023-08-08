Singer Austin Burke and his pregnant wife Lexy Burke are safe, but rattled after someone fired a gun at their Nashville home on Sunday night (Aug. 6).

When police arrived, they discovered a bullet hole along the roof line, but video of the incident wasn't helpful in identifying the shooter.

Lexy Burke's TikTok channel took off in 2020, when she became known as the "serial tipper" who would collect thousands of dollars in donations and give it to people working in the service industry.

Taste of Country debuted Austin Burke's song "Crazy, Crazy" in April.

That same month, the couple announced they were expecting a baby in 2023. One month later they shared that Baby Burke was going to be a boy.

Taking to Instagram, Austin Burke shares that he was on the couch and Lexy was in the bath at the time of the shooting.

"Initially, I thought Lexy had fallen and she thought the same about me," he says. "Once we realized that we were both physically okay, we looked at our cameras and heard someone load, cock and shoot at our house."

TMZ has the doorbell video he's describing. A very audible clicking noise is followed by a loud bang, but no one is visible on camera.

Austin Burke thanked Metro Police and those who checked in on him and Lexy.

"I'm just so thankful that Lexy, our unborn child and dogs are safe," he says. "I wouldn't wish this kind of uneasiness on anyone."

Lexy Burke didn't share any additional details on social media. In fact, she hasn't shared to TikTok since late June, but she did announce some career news on Instagram in July:

