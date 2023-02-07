Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the death of Lisa Marie Presley during a recent appearance on the the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Butler says he was "shattered" by the news of her death on Jan. 12 — as the lead in a film about Presley's late father, Elvis Presley, the actor developed a bond with the family, especially the daughter of the rock 'n' roll king.

Butler remembers meeting Lisa Marie Presley when they screened the Elvis movie at Graceland, and their connection was apparent from the start.

"I've never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship with them," the actor, 31, tells Fallon. "She's a person who didn't have anything to prove and wouldn't open up to everybody and she opened up to me."

"We got so close so fast, so it's just devastating."

Butler and Presley attended the Golden Globes together on Jan. 10, just two days prior to her death. It's a day Butler says he'll "never forget."

He isn't done with the events related to the Elvis film, as as he is nominated for Best Lead Actor at the Oscars on March 12, but he says celebrating the movie without Presley is an odd feeling.

"It's weird in moments like this, because it's so bittersweet," Butler adds. "I mean, so much great stuff is happening, but I'm just devastated for her family. And for her to not be here celebrating with us, you know ..."

The actor also reflected on some special memories with Presley, including the day she showed him her father's room at Graceland, which not many people have been privileged to see over the years. Elvis died in 1977.

"She said, 'I want to show you something,' and she took me up there," Butler remembers. "We just sat in his bedroom, and up there he's not Elvis, he was just Dad. To hear those stories, I will truly treasure that forever."

Elvis is also up for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Sound at the upcoming Academy Awards.

On Jan. 12, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest. Like her father, she leaves behind a young family.